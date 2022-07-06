Ex-Chicago Alderman Gets 4 Months For Fraud, False Taxes

By Celeste Bott (July 6, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday sentenced an attorney who is a former Chicago alderman and scion of the famed Daley political family to four months in prison for falsifying tax returns and lying to officials with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama imposed the sentence for Patrick Daley Thompson, 53, during a hearing in Chicago's federal courthouse, where Thompson's loved ones and supporters filled the large ceremonial courtroom used for the proceedings. The judge's determination fell below the 24 to 30 months that federal sentencing guidelines called for, but Thompson had sought only probation, saying Wednesday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS