Marriott Confirms Hackers Breached Worker's Computer

By Joyce Hanson (July 7, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Marriott has confirmed a report of another data breach by hackers targeting the hotel giant in an extortion attempt, saying "a threat actor" used social engineering to trick a hotel employee into providing access to approximately 20 gigabytes of files on the worker's computer. The incident was contained to the single computer at a single hotel, and a company investigation found that the information accessed by the hackers primarily contained nonsensitive internal business files related to the single hotel property's operations, a Marriott International Inc. spokesperson told Law360 on Thursday. Approximately 300 to 400 individuals, almost all of them former associates...

