Arbitration Ruled 'Unconscionable' In Pa. Wrongful Death Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 6, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled that a nursing home's arbitration agreement signed by a partially blind woman in severe pain and on medication was "unconscionable," and could not be used to resolve her family's wrongful death suit against the facility. A three-judge appellate panel on Tuesday upheld an Allegheny County judge's denial of Grane Healthcare Co.'s request to compel arbitration, reasoning the agreement was void because Highland Park nursing home resident Fay Vincent was ailing, alone, and not given a chance to read the text when she signed it. "Because the circumstances under which Highland Park obtained decedent's signature on...

