Texas Powerhouse: Norton Rose Fulbright

By Katie Buehler (August 11, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright made waves this past year by successfully defending clients in high-stakes antitrust and tortious business interference litigation and guiding companies through billion-dollar deals that changed the makeup of Texas' and the world's energy market. The Houston- and New York-based international law firm has more than 100 years of experience in the Texas market and now operates four offices in the state — in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. As of May 1, 399 of the firm's 802 attorneys nationwide were based in Texas, representing clients in the energy, finance, life science, technology and transportation industries, among others....

