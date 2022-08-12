Texas Powerhouse: Vinson & Elkins

By Emily Lever (August 12, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP is currently Texas' largest law firm, and it's looking to hang on to its place at the top of the heap in its home state as BigLaw firms from across the country expand into Texas. While V&E has the largest Texas-based headcount of Law360's 2022 Texas Regional Powerhouses at 448 attorneys, that number has shrunk from 480 last year. The firm's large roster and high profile have made it an easy target for out-of-state firms drawn to the economic growth in Texas, from traditional standbys like energy to emerging areas like tech in Austin and finance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS