Travelers Needn't Share Costs In $5.6M Trade Secrets Suit

By Hope Patti (July 6, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Utica National Insurance Group unit is not entitled to reimbursement from another insurer for defense and settlement costs incurred in a $5.6 million trade secrets suit, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying Travelers had no duty to defend the parties' mutual insured in the underlying suit. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini granted Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America's motion for summary judgment in a coverage dispute brought by Republic Franklin Insurance Co. over costs incurred in defending a New Jersey insurance broker, Borden-Perlman Insurance Agency Inc. The judge found that the defamation allegations brought against Borden-Perlman by Texas-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS