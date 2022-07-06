Ex-Investment Adviser To Pay Back $1M Stolen From Clients

By Jonathan Capriel (July 6, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A former investment adviser who bankrolled vacations and private school education for his children with nearly $1 million stolen from elderly clients will pay it all back with interest, according to a deal an Illinois federal judge signed off on Wednesday. Over the course of almost four years, disgraced wealth management adviser Naseem M. Salamah of Rockford, Illinois, pilfered $968,582 from three of his clients, according to a civil complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Beyond tuition, Salamah used the funds to cover fancy dinners, lease high-end vehicles and purchase a number of unspecified luxury items, according to...

