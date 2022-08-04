California Powerhouse: Hueston Hennigan

By Gina Kim (August 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Hueston Hennigan LLP has been unstoppable in high-stakes litigation on both sides of the "v" over the past year, scoring a massive victory for Monster Energy for $175 million in a trademark infringement case, and securing a landmark defense win for Endo Pharmaceuticals in opioid litigation, with billions at stake. The Southern California-based firm also obtained a complete defense win in July 2021 for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in a case initiated by a former employee and whistleblower Mauro Botta following a bench trial. This case and many others earned Hueston Hennigan, the smallest firm being recognized, a spot on Law360's California Powerhouses list. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS