How FTC Proposal Would Tighten Rules On Auto Finance

By David Monteiro, Nicholas Gess and Eamonn Moran (July 7, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- On June 23, by a 4-1 vote, the Federal Trade Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that is squarely aimed at changing the way car dealers interact with customers in the automotive financing process — with an ancillary but material impact on finance companies, both those affiliated with original equipment manufacturers and others. The proposed rule follows multiple FTC enforcement actions and consent orders over the last two years, particularly the Bronx Honda, Tate Auto and Napleton enforcement cases, which foretold nearly all of the provisions of the proposed rule. If the rulemaking passes as proposed, the potential effects on...

