6th Circ. Says Contamination Exclusion Stops Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (July 6, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a vehicle-parts manufacturer's COVID-19 coverage suit against Zurich American Insurance Co., finding Wednesday that a contamination exclusion prevents coverage. While Dana Inc. argued that the exclusion doesn't apply to the coverage it was seeking, the three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary correctly found that it does when he dismissed the suit in November. The Sixth Circuit rejected a vehicle-parts maker's contention that a contamination exclusion in its policy with Zurich only applies to traditional environmental contamination, upholding the dismissal of the manufacturer's COVID-19 coverage suit. (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) "Although the...

