Chancery Court Confirms Polychain Capital Arbitration Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (July 6, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court upheld on Wednesday an arbitrator's finding that cryptocurrency and blockchain investment venture Polychain Capital LP's founder and others usurped an investor's financial opportunities and attempted to rewrite its LLC agreement to terminate the investor, Pantera Venture Fund II LP. Surviving with the decision was the arbitrator's conclusion that Polychain owes more than $5.5 million in fees and expenses to Pantera as well as an undisclosed, entity-level recovery for a share of the investment Polychain steered to its own interests rather than those it shared with Pantera. "It is not this court's role on a motion to vacate to...

