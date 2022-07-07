Lobbying Firms Settle Brief DC Trademark Suit

By Emily Lever (July 7, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Similarly named Washington, D.C., lobbying firms Monument Strategies and Monument Advocacy have settled a brief but acrimonious dispute over their monikers, which began after the lawyer founder of one of the firms allegedly threatened to "bleed" its competitor through legal action. The two lobbying outfits have reached an undisclosed settlement, Monument Strategies announced Wednesday. The settlement puts an end to Monument Advocacy's suit seeking an order that it's not infringing on its rival's trademark and that Monument Strategies can't interfere in its use of its own trademarks. Monument Advocacy sued April 8 following what it said were threats of legal action from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS