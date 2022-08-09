Georgia Powerhouse: Dentons

By Emily Sides (August 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based Dentons attorneys guided local governments and companies over the past year, helping to defend the city of Atlanta against a proposed class action over its development of a recreational trail on a former railroad, and guided Tyler Perry Studios on negotiations to buy property to expand its Atlanta facility. Among its many victories that led them to earn a spot among Law360's 2022 Georgia Powerhouses, Dentons attorneys notched a win for the city of Atlanta when it persuaded a three-judge Georgia Court of Appeals panel in December to find that there is not enough commonality among dozens of property owners along a...

