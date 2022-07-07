Clark Hill Must Face Claims From Ex-Client, Philly Judge Rules

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 7, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill must face the majority of claims filed against it by one of its ex-clients who alleges the firm forced him to settle his case against a pharmaceutical company for a fraction of what he thought it was worth, a Philadelphia judge has ruled. In two orders filed on Wednesday, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Nina Padilla denied most of Clark Hill's requests for summary judgment on Bruce G. O'Brien's claims against it, while disposing of some claims involving breach of contract, negligence and infliction of emotional distress. No opinion accompanied Judge Padilla's orders. O'Brien's lawyer, Aaron Freiwald of...

