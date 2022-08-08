Massachusetts Powerhouse: Mintz Levin

By Brian Dowling (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A record year for Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC had attorneys at the Boston-based firm running at "a breakneck" pace to keep up, with its litigation practice attorneys notching wins in complex cases while their corporate colleagues closed major deals, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2022 Massachusetts Powerhouses. Mintz's head count of 280 attorneys in the Bay State and 550 in the U.S. puts it in the middle of this year's two other Massachusetts Powerhouse winners. The firm — one of Boston's largest — has deep roots in the city where it was founded in 1933 by Jewish...

