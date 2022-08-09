Florida Powerhouse: Berger Singerman

By Isaac Monterose (August 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Berger Singerman LLP has had its hands full over the past year with defending clients from wage claims, receivership work and winning trials for clients in hospitality disputes. Comprised of 94 attorneys, the firm is involved in a wide variety of business law work from Chapter 11 restructuring to real estate matters. Among the work that earned Berger Singerman a spot on Law360's 2022 Florida Powerhouses list, the firm was the general counsel for the court-appointed receiver of the condominium association that engaged in litigation over last June's deadly Surfside condo collapse, which eventually resulted in a more than $1 billion settlement....

