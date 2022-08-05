A Former Mass. Pot Regulator Advocates For A Fair Industry

By Sam Reisman (August 5, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Shaleen Title, the CEO and co-founder of the equity-focused cannabis policy think tank Parabola Center, has more than 20 years' experience changing and enacting marijuana laws. And now she says the legalization movement is at a crossroads. Shaleen Title "The most urgent thing for me now is really trying to curb corporate influence in marijuana legalization and regulation, especially at the federal level," she told Law360 in a recent interview. Title worked on the 2012 campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Colorado, one of the first two states to do so, and later pivoted from advocacy to government regulation as one...

