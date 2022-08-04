Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Cozen O'Connor

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor attorneys have spent the past year steering some of Pennsylvania's most notable matters, deploying skills that helped avert a strike in the Philadelphia area's pandemic-battered public transit system and facilitate an agricultural company's multimillion-dollar growth spurt. Additionally, the firm helped secure bond financing for Thomas Jefferson University, earning Cozen O'Connor a spot as one of Law360's Pennsylvania Powerhouses of 2022. The firm's success is due in large part to its culture of "collegiality and collaboration," eschewing the "eat what you kill" mentality of lawyers in other firms, according to James Heller, co-chair of Cozen O'Connor's commercial litigation group....

