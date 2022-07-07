Cannabis Co.'s Fuel Exhaust Harmed Calif. Public, Suit Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (July 7, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Oakland, California-based environmental group wants to shut down a nearby cannabis growing facility's nine unpermitted "semi-truck" sized diesel generators that are polluting the community, according to a federal lawsuit, saying their placement in a predominately Black and Hispanic neighborhood "reeks of environmental racism." Colorado-based Green Sage Management LLC has continuously violated the Clean Air Act for two years by running the "massive" generators without obtaining air quality permits, spewing "tons" of cancer-causing particulates into the air, the suit filed Wednesday by the Environmental Democracy Project claims. Lucas Williams, an attorney for the not-for-profit group and principal at Williams Environmental Law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS