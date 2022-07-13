Justices Told Teva Skinny Label Loss 'Eviscerates' Certainty

By Dani Kass (July 13, 2022, 10:41 AM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a split Federal Circuit decision that it claims "eviscerates" the line between induced infringement and no inducement, and otherwise undermines a Hatch-Waxman Act carveout allowing generic versions of some drugs with patent protection. The Federal Circuit deviated from how infringement law relating to "skinny labels" was interpreted for more than 70 years when it reinstated a $235 million induced infringement verdict against Teva, the generic-drug maker told the justices Monday. Teva's case involves its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Coreg, which it says has a skinny label carving out the one use...

