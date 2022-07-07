Soccer Club Fights Creditor's 'Improper' Winding Up Bid

By Richard Crump (July 7, 2022, 8:25 PM BST) -- English lower league soccer club Swindon Town FC accused an American company on Thursday of seeking to have it wound up over an unpaid £100,000 ($120,000) debt for the "improper purpose" of gaining control of the club. Able Company Swindon LLC urged England's High Court to have Swindon Town Football Co. Ltd., which owns the fourth-tier club, wound up to recover a loan it says it advanced in November 2019 shortly after it had made an unsuccessful £7.5 million offer to buy the club from then-owner Lee Power. Able had brought the winding up petition "to get control of the club...

