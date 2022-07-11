Tesco Fights £87M Software Suit By Blaming 'Flawed' Audit

By Silvia Martelli (July 11, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- Tesco says it does not owe £86.8 million ($107.3 million) to a branch of a U.S. intelligence software company, telling the High Court that it did not use more software than it was entitled to under their licensing agreement. The retail giant said in a newly public defense filed at the High Court on July 7 that TIBCO Software (Ireland) Ltd., which makes software for companies, based its allegations that it used more software units than they had agreed to on two "flawed and incorrect" audits by PwC. Software units are a set of procedures or functions. TIBCO agreed in 2005 to...

