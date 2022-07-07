Link Group Receives Revised $1.6B Bid From Dye & Durham

By McCord Pagan (July 7, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Australian financial services company Link Administration Holdings Ltd., known as Link Group, said Thursday it received an increased bid from legal and business workflow software company Dye & Durham Ltd. valuing it at AU$2.4 billion (about $1.6 billion). The latest update in the ongoing saga over the potential acquisition by Canada's Dye & Durham would see Link Group be purchased for a base price of AU$4.57 per share, up from AU$4.30 per share, but still a noticeable haircut from the original AU$5.50 ($3.81) price, which itself followed concerns by Australian regulators over the deal. "The Link Group board will consider Dye...

