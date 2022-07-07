Headline Raises $954M Across 3 Funds For Tech Startups

By Elaine Briseño (July 7, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Headline announced Thursday that it had closed on $954 million for three funds in various regions of the world to invest in early-stage technology companies. Across the three funds, San Francisco-based North American VII raised $408 million; EU VII out of Berlin, $363 million; and Brazil III, the Latin American fund from São Paulo, $183 million. The funds will be used within the regions from which they originated, according to a statement. Romero Rodrigues, the managing partner in Brazil, said in the statement that Latin America has become a "vibrant hub for startup innovation" and the latest round...

