Stundenglass Maker Sues Over Smoking Infuser Trademark

By Mike Curley (July 7, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT) -- The makers of Stundenglass infusers is suing a pair of vape and smoking shops, alleging they are selling counterfeit and inferior versions of the smoking infusers using its trademarks without permission. In a pair of suits filed in the Central District of California on Wednesday, GS Holistic LLC said Pyramids Wholesale Inc. and One Stop Vape, both based in California, started selling the fake infusers, which can be used with cannabis, long after GS registered its trademarks in the U.S. According to the suit, GS has marketed and sold products under the Stundenglass name since 2020, and those products are recognized...

