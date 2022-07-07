Stoll Keenon Merges With 38-Atty Indiana Firm

By Emma Cueto (July 7, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Kentucky and Indiana firm Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC has merged with 38-attorney Indianapolis-based firm Katz Korin Cunningham, bringing Stoll Keenon's headcount to over 180 attorneys. In an announcement Tuesday, Stoll Keenon said that the move greatly increased its Indianapolis presence, which would help the firm service its clients, who are increasingly operating regionally. "The abundant economic connections between Indianapolis, southwest Indiana and Kentucky have meant it has long been part of our strategic plan to grow in Indianapolis," Doug Barr, managing director of Stoll Keenon, said in a statement. "We could not have been luckier to find a partner like Katz...

