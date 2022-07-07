Texas Asks 5th Circ. To Vacate EPA Air Quality Designations

By Katie Buehler (July 7, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Texas and a Vistra Corp. subsidiary argued to a Fifth Circuit panel Thursday that it should vacate a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designation of three areas in the state as failing to meet air quality standards for sulfur dioxide emissions, arguing the designation was based on a faulty model. The EPA wrongly relied on an emissions model developed by the Sierra Club — which the agency had previously deemed unreliable for other regions of the country — when it determined in 2016 that three East Texas regions failed to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards for sulfur dioxide, Texas and coal-fired...

