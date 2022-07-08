Biden Admin Floats State Roadway Emissions Tracking

By Clark Mindock (July 8, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has set its sights on reducing transportation emissions as its latest step in the fight against climate change with a new rule that will require states to establish declining greenhouse gas emissions targets for vehicles. The latest move to encourage state frameworks for emissions reductions was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which said the transportation system's carbon footprint is "a critically important attribute" that state transportation agencies can use to reduce emissions. Doing so is key to complying with President Joe Biden's January 2021 executive order focused on the climate crisis, the DOT said....

