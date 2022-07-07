Actavis Loss In ADHD Drug IP Fight Backed By Fed. Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (July 7, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a ruling from Delaware's top federal judge that found a Teva unit failed to show three patents on the ADHD treatment Quillivant XR were invalid, finding the unit had not proved the judge made any errors. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly's finding that Tris Pharma's patents were not invalid as obvious in a challenge from Teva's Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. Judge Connolly said Actavis fell short of showing that a skilled artisan would have had some motivation to combine pieces of prior art that included other ADHD medications,...

