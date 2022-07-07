GOP Cut Pharma's Taxes Offshore, Senate Report Finds

By Kevin Pinner (July 7, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based AbbVie sells medications mostly to American consumers, yet it earns nearly all taxable income in places like Bermuda, Puerto Rico and Ireland — a result that Republicans' 2017 tax legislation helped encourage, the Senate Finance Committee reported Thursday. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lets AbbVie pay half the corporate tax rate by allowing a Bermuda-based subsidiary to own Humira, the world's best-selling drug after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, according to the committee's interim report on the U.S. pharmaceutical industry's tax avoidance. AbbVie sold $62 billion worth of Humira domestically, currently for $2,984 per syringe, from when then-President Donald Trump's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS