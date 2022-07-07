International Orgs. Warn G20 Of Global Trade Pitfalls

By Jennifer Doherty (July 7, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- International organizations praised a recent trend toward trade expansion as the Group of 20 kicked off its 2022 meeting Thursday in Bali, but warned that the trajectory is likely to be short-lived amid competing international crises. In its Trade Monitoring Report spanning October 2021 to May 2022, the World Trade Organization valued regular trade facilitating measures among G20 members at $581.5 billion, far outstripping restrictions, which covered $18.2 billion worth of trade. However, the organization said the global economic outlook had "deteriorated" since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February, leading the WTO to scale back its predictions for global...

