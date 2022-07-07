DOL Releases Guidance For Immigrants In Labor Disputes

By Emily Brill (July 7, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor released guidance on how undocumented workers can seek protection from deportation when challenging employers' labor practices, publicizing how to access an inter-agency process meant to aid workers who fear their managers will try to get them deported if they report workplace abuse. The guidance — a four-page set of frequently asked questions, available in both English and Spanish — instructs workers to email the DOL if they're wishing to report workplace abuse but fear their managers will use their immigration status to retaliate against them. The DOL can then contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS