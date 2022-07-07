FCC Clears Rules To Improve Wireless Service During Crises

By Christopher Cole (July 7, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has adopted an order aimed at improving wireless network resiliency, pointing to the need for reliable service in the wake of disasters from wildfires to hurricanes. The new rules, which FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel floated to fellow members in June, was approved last week, but publicly released Wednesday. The FCC's new order imposes multiple new requirements on mobile companies, for example, mandating that fixed wireless carriers reach agreements for roaming privileges during emergencies to ensure continuity of service for customers. Among other changes, the commission also made mandatory a Wireless Network Resiliency Cooperative Framework, which up until...

