Chancery Won't Consider Firms' Bid To Lead Ionis Pay Suit

By Rose Krebs (July 7, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has rejected an Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor's request to consider his bid to consolidate and have his counsel lead litigation filed over allegedly excessive company director pay, saying he can instead challenge an already pending settlement if he so chooses. In an order entered Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said that she had directed stockholder Robert S. Cohen to either withdraw his motion to consolidate two suits and have his counsel lead the litigation or hold that request in abeyance pending review of a pending settlement in one of the cases. "He, instead, chose to seek...

