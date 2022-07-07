Expert's Mistake Didn't Doom Med Mal Suit, NC Justices Told

By Hayley Fowler (July 7, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A patient who sued his chiropractor for medical malpractice has urged the North Carolina Supreme Court to review a state appellate decision tossing the case, saying his expert witness misspoke during a virtual deposition when he said he hadn't reviewed the entire medical record. Roy Johnson told state Supreme Court justices in a petition filed Tuesday that expert witness Mitchell E. Falk, a doctor of chiropractic, got "confused and uncertain as to the line of questioning" during his deposition and mistakenly told opposing counsel he was unable to read a portion of the medical record — which the defendants seized on to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS