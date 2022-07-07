NC Judge Pares Down Partner Feud Over Mortgage Biz Merger

By Hayley Fowler (July 7, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A state court judge chipped away Thursday at a yearslong dispute between former business partners at a mortgage lending company in North Carolina, tossing some claims against the business and issuing a temporary ban on payouts without all the partners' approval. The lawsuit — which accuses two partners of mismanagement and seeks the return of a third partner's $1 million capital contribution — remained largely intact following a finding from Judge Mark A. Davis that John Norment had standing to pursue individual claims against his onetime partners, James Miklosko and Robert Gary Rabon, but not the companies they operated together....

