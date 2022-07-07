Philips Loses ITC Bid To Block Wireless Module Imports

By Dani Kass (July 7, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission won't ban imports of wireless modules from Thales and others after Philips failed to prove to either a judge or the full commission that its patents were infringed or enforceable. The commission on Wednesday found that Philips failed to show it had met the technical prong needed to prove domestic industry, meaning it didn't prove that it uses the patents it's asserting. But the five commissioners split on how to decide various parts of Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw's April decision. Netherlands-based Koninklijke Philips NV along with subsidiary Philips RS North America LLC had unsuccessfully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS