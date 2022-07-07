Texas Says Climate Ruling Precludes Nuclear Waste Site

By Keith Goldberg (July 7, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Texas has told the Fifth Circuit that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision curbing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions bolsters its case that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission wrongly approved a West Texas nuclear waste storage project. The Lone Star State said in a letter on Wednesday that the Supreme Court's blockbuster June 30 ruling in West Virginia v. EPA shows that the NRC lacked the authority to license an interim nuclear waste storage facility in the Permian Basin. Texas pointed to the high court's invocation of the major questions doctrine, which says large-scale regulatory initiatives that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS