8th Circ. Orders Redo On $60M In Damages In Monsanto Suit

By Mike Curley (July 7, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday said a lower court should have assessed $60 million in punitive damages between Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. individually instead of lumping them together, in a suit alleging their sale of herbicide-resistant seeds led farmers to spray a herbicide that then damaged a neighboring farm's crop. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel found that while it was appropriate for the trial judge to submit an instruction for punitive damages in Bader Farms Inc.'s suit against the companies, Missouri law requires that punitive damages be assessed individually unless a joint venture is proven, and the panel...

