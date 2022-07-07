Artist Must Face Viral Banana Wall Art Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (July 7, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The artist behind a viral installation of a banana taped on a wall can't escape a copyright lawsuit accusing him of plagiarizing another artist's work, with a Florida federal judge finding that the "absurd and farcical nature" of a duct-taped banana met the minimum bar for creativity. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. rejected artist Maurizio Cattelan's request to toss out a lawsuit brought by Joseph Morford, another artist who alleges Cattelan's "Comedian" installation of a single banana duct-taped to a wall infringed the copyright of Morford's own taped fruit-themed artwork titled "Banana & Orange."...

