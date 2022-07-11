Former Top Aide To US Senators Joins Kelley Drye In DC

By Adrian Cruz (July 11, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced last week that it hired a senior government relations counsel with experience working for three U.S. senators and a variety of nonprofits in its Washington, D.C., office. Laurie Rubiner joined Kelley Drye in late June after a little over two and a half years working as executive vice president for domestic programs at the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, a nonprofit that advocates for a reduction in tobacco usage in both the U.S. and abroad. Rubiner, who previously worked at Collier Shannon Scott PLLC, which merged with Kelley Drye in 2006, told Law360 on Monday...

