NY Pot Authority Threatens Unlicensed Sellers With Bans

By Jonathan Capriel (July 7, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- New York state cannabis regulators on Thursday named 52 companies that received cease-and-desist letters warning of fines, criminal penalties and permanent bans on ever receiving a state license to sell if they do not stop selling marijuana under the guise of "gifting" or "bartering." The Office of Cannabis Management issued dozens of letters to businesses across the state saying there won't be any legal and licensed sellers of cannabis until after regulations regarding sales and licenses are approved. In the meantime, the activities of the storefronts named by OCM hurt the credibility of this process. "Unlicensed sales undermine the legal market...

