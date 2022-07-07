UnitedHealth Accused Of Underpaying Telehealth Claims

By Patrick Hoff (July 7, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare Insurance has been underpaying benefits to plan participants who receive telehealth medical services, costing policyholders thousands of dollars while padding the company's bottom line, according to a proposed class action in Connecticut federal court. The suit, led by a UnitedHealthcare Insurance participant referred to as CP, alleges that after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services increased the amount it pays for telehealth services in March 2020, UnitedHealthcare chose to pay benefits at a lower rate. CP says, however, that policy language dictates UnitedHealthcare's payments for telehealth services be calculated as a percentage of CMS' guidelines, and by failing to...

