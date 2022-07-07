Porter Wright Attys Targeted Over 2020 Pa. Election Challenge

By James Boyle (July 7, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Two Pittsburgh-based attorneys with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP are among a group of lawyers named in ethics complaints filed on Thursday by an organization seeking to hold them accountable for their role in litigation carried out in connection with former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The 65 Project announced it had filed nine complaints with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel against attorneys who helped file lawsuits in the days after the November 2020 election that, if successful, would have reversed President Joe Biden's electoral victory in Pennsylvania. A spokesperson...

