US Reaches Deal With Canada On Solar Imports

By Jennifer Doherty (July 7, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The United States and Canada on Thursday announced a deal to facilitate trade in solar products between the North American neighbors, concluding a dispute dating back to the Trump administration. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Canada's Minister of International Trade Mary Ng celebrated the resolution in a pair of statements released Thursday afternoon. Both officials traveled to Vancouver this week for the second meeting of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission. "Reaching this settlement with Canada will promote greater deployment of solar energy in the United States using products from one of our closest allies, and foster a more...

