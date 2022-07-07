Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hartford Beats Background Check Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 7, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge rejected a background check company's COVID-19 coverage suit against Hartford Fire Insurance Co., finding Thursday that the company couldn't escape the reasoning in recent decisions from the state's high court and the First Circuit.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted Hartford's motion for summary judgment, agreeing that Creative Services Inc. didn't allege physical loss or damage from COVID-19 shutdown orders.

The suit had been on hold pending the outcome of an appeal before the First Circuit from a Massachusetts seafood chain, which was on hold until the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's decision in April against Verveine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!