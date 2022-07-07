Hartford Beats Background Check Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 7, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge rejected a background check company's COVID-19 coverage suit against Hartford Fire Insurance Co., finding Thursday that the company couldn't escape the reasoning in recent decisions from the state's high court and the First Circuit. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted Hartford's motion for summary judgment, agreeing that Creative Services Inc. didn't allege physical loss or damage from COVID-19 shutdown orders. The suit had been on hold pending the outcome of an appeal before the First Circuit from a Massachusetts seafood chain, which was on hold until the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's decision in April against Verveine...

