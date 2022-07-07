Banner Health Promotes Atty To Head Of Legal

By Michele Gorman (July 7, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Banner Health has elevated one of its in-house attorneys, who previously was a longtime Boston Scientific lawyer, to serve as the next chief legal officer at the nonprofit health system. Jean Fitterer Lance, who most recently was vice president of legal services and deputy general counsel at the Phoenix-based hospital chain, is set to become executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel there, according to an announcement on Tuesday. She replaces the retiring David Bixby, who has been with Banner for almost 25 years. "I'm honored and excited to begin this new role,'' Lance said in a statement. "This...

