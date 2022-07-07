Insurer Calls $5M Life Policy An Illegal 'Wager' Under Del. Law

By Josh Liberatore (July 7, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. asked a Delaware federal court Thursday to void a $5 million life insurance policy, saying it was taken out by a third party as a wager on the life of a senior citizen and thus violated the state's constitution, insurable interest laws and public policy. Ameritas said the policy its predecessor entity, Union Central Life Insurance Co., issued to a 76-year-old woman was actually funded and owned by a "sham trust," and its investors had no insurable interest and instead sought to cash in on the elderly woman's eventual death. The declaratory judgment suit is seeking relief...

