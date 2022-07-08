Hill-Rom Can't Beat Surgery Table Infringement Claim

By Adam Lidgett (July 8, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge shot down Hill-Rom's bid to toss an allegation that the medical technology company and a subsidiary infringed a surgical table support apparatus patent owned by medical equipment maker Mizuho Orthopedic Systems. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Wednesday denied Hill-Rom Inc. and Allen Medical Systems Inc.'s motion to dismiss Mizuho's claim for infringement of its U.S. Patent No. 9,713,562. The defendants argued partly that Mizuho was barred from alleging any infringement under the doctrine of equivalents, which can hold a party liable for infringement even if it does not precisely infringe every asserted claim's limitations....

