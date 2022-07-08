Experts Split On Gorsuch's Power To Uphold Tribal Rights

By Caleb Symons (July 8, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Following Justice Neil M. Gorsuch's fiery dissent in a case involving Oklahoma's authority to prosecute certain crimes on Native American reservations, experts are divided over whether the justice — once poised to reshape the federal judiciary's view of Indian law — can still champion tribal interests at the Supreme Court. Justice Gorsuch's dissent in last month's case, Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, in which a 5-4 court authorized states to prosecute non-Indians for offenses they commit against Indians on tribal land, underscored the extent to which he has been outflanked as the high court's bellwether on Native American issues. Siding with the court's liberal...

